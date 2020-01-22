Jan 22, 2020, 7:12 PM
Iran's Bahmanyar dispatched to France Karate Premier League

Rasht, Jan 22, IRNA – Iranian female karate fighter Sara Bahmanyar was dispatched to the World Karate Premier League which is supposed to be held in the presence of 703 players from 92 countries in Paris on January 24.

Speaking to IRNA, Head of public relations office of Gilan Sports and Youths office Morteza Varzaldast said Bahmanyar will attend the event in – 50 kg weight category.

The event will be underway for three days and participants will receive a quota for the 2020 Olympic Games, he added.

Bahmanyar earlier grabbed silver medal in Austria Karate-1, gold medal in 2019 Japanese Premier League, gold medal in Moscow Karate-1, silver medal in Spanish competitions, Silver medal in Asian championships and gold medal in Japan Karate-1.   

