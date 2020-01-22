Iran's Bahmanyar dispatched to France Karate Premier League

Speaking to IRNA, Head of public relations office of Gilan Sports and Youths office Morteza Varzaldast said Bahmanyar will attend the event in – 50 kg weight category.

The event will be underway for three days and participants will receive a quota for the 2020 Olympic Games, he added.

Bahmanyar earlier grabbed silver medal in Austria Karate-1, gold medal in 2019 Japanese Premier League, gold medal in Moscow Karate-1, silver medal in Spanish competitions, Silver medal in Asian championships and gold medal in Japan Karate-1.

