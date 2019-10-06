Iranian karateka bags gold at 2019 Karate-1 Premier League

The captain of the Iranian karate team drew against his Japanese rival but was declared the winner due to achieving the first score.

Poursheib had defeated opponents from Brazil, Spain, Serbia, and France on his way to the final game at the competitions.

Earlier, Sara Bahmanyar in the weight category of -50 kg and Rozita Alipour in the weight category of -61 kg had snatched gold medals.

Also, Sajad Ganjzade grabbed a silver medal in the weight category of 84 kg and Bahman Asgari received a bronze medal in the weight category of 75 kg.

