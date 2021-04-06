Iran’s Sara Bahmanyar ranks 3rd among top world women karate fighters

Bahmanyar collected 5677 points to place third in the – 50 weight class following two other athletes from Turkey and Japan.
She is one of Iran's hopes for winning a medal at Tokyo Olympic Games.
9341**1416
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Rasht, April 6, IRNA – Iranian acclaimed female karate fighter Sara Bahmanyar has been ranked third in her weight category, according to the latest ranking released by World Karate Federation.
Bahmanyar collected 5677 points to place third in the – 50 weight class following two other athletes from Turkey and Japan.
She is one of Iran's hopes for winning a medal at Tokyo Olympic Games.
9341**1416
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Your Comment