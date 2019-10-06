Iranian karateka snatches silver in Karate1 Premier League

The event is underway in the attendance of 642 fighters from 85 countries.

The Karate- 1 Premier League has world federation ranking in line with 2020 Summer Olympics quota.

The 2020 Summer Olympics, officially known as the Games of the XXXII Olympiad and commonly known as Tokyo 2020, is an upcoming international multi-sport event that is scheduled to take place from July 24 to August 9, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan, with preliminary events in some sports beginning on July 22.

Ganjzadeh had earlier defeated Algeria, Chile, France and Curaçao.

Meanwhile, Bahman Asgari received a bronze medal, Rozita Alipour grabbed a gold medal and Sara Bahmanyar snatched a gold medal.

