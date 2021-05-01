Persian Gulf, a critical capacity for Iran

In a ceremony to commemorate the National Persian Gulf Day on Friday night, Safaei Bushehri opined that the Persian Gulf is an important strategic waterway so Iran should move forward with sea-based planning in economic, security, political and cultural areas to take advantage of it.

Many rich energy resources of the world have been settled around the Persian Gulf and the states in this region have always been the birthplace for important, historic cultures of the world, Safaei Boushehri who is the Friday Prayer Imam of Boushehr said.

The region has also seen wars, invasions and resistance trends, he said, adding that the Persian Gulf has always been of the desired point for domination for world powers.

Iran controls almost all the northern coastline of the Persian Gulf, stressed the cleric, noting that the Islamic Republic of Iran should take advantage of this situation to develop the country and its authority in the region and the world.

He emphasized that colonial powers are hatching plots to provoke division among the Persian Gulf states by pursuing to change its name.

The cleric called on the countries in the Persian Gulf region to use the advantages of this waterway by independent thinking, inward sight and multilateral cooperation.

