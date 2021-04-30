National Persian Gulf Day, day of honor for Iranians: Culture minister

In a message issued on the National Persian Gulf Day, the minister said that the day is named before a historical identity and Iran's longstanding civilization.

He said that the day has been based on strong foundation of the Iranian art and culture so that the Persian Gulf will be the most undeniable identity document in the world.

The minister said that it should be taken as a good omen this year that the Persian Gulf Day is preceded by the Week of Hormuzgan Province during which the Iranian southern province embracing the Persian Gulf.

