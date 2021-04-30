Persian Gulf; Iran's territorial identity

The Persian Gulf is of special importance not only in the Middle East and Asia, but also in the world and has been connected with Iranian civilization for several thousand years. That is why the waterway has always been of interest to political, military and economic powers, geologists, archeologists, historiographers and geographers as well.

The Persian Gulf is a semi-enclosed sea between Iran and the Arabian Peninsula that flows through the strait of Hormuz to the Sea of Oman and from there to the Indian Ocean. This water area is located in the south and southwest of Iran neighboring with Khuzestan, Bushehr and part of Hormozgan province. It shares borders with seven countries including United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait with different beach lengths.

Recent archaeological discoveries on both the northern and southern shores of the Persian Gulf prove that this area is one of the most important and perhaps the first centers of human habitation and the cradle and exchange center of many civilizations such as Elamite, Sumerian, Akkadian, Assyrian, Babylonian, Madi, Persian, Greek and Islamic.

***Iran's national and territorial identity is intertwined with the Persian Gulf

The importance of the Persian Gulf is such that it is mentioned in inscriptions and historical texts discovered from the first civilizations formed in Mesopotamia to the central plateau of Iran; the importance of sea routes, which became the focus of the rulers of the time due to the insecurity of land routes, along with the important position of trade and commerce, doubled the role and importance of the Persian Gulf in the equations of the rulers of the time.

The southern and northern banks of the Persian Gulf have always been an integral part of Iran in different historical periods, and at various times when the central government's political control over the banks and coasts of the Persian Gulf weakened, the strengthened indigenous governments on the southern shores of the Persian Gulf got closer to the northern coasts and took control of these areas.

***Forged name for the Persian Gulf has no historical roots

The fake and distorted name that some have made for this important and strategic waterway has no historical roots, since it is just brought up with the support of global arrogance and Zionism referring to the time when the Englishmen have been presenting the sedition of the Arabian and Persian Gulf quoted from an English diplomat since the 19th century onward.

Experts say that all the claims made by the Arab countries about the Persian Gulf do not have any proof and evidence, and most of them try to create an identity for themselves through their wealth in a way that many Arab countries, such as the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia attribute prominent Iranian Muslim scholars and scientists to themselves.

These countries spend huge amounts of money trying to include the fake name of the Arabian Gulf in books and other historical sources through popular media, and in order to engrave this name in the minds of the audience they hold such events as the Arabian Gulf festivals, competitions and councils, although they are sure that the name is fake.

Due to the historical background of the name of the Persian Gulf, instead of conflict, it can be proved to the countries of the Persian Gulf through cultural activities, friendship and trade relations and displaying evidence and monuments of historical civilization that this important waterway has always been and will remain the Persian Gulf.

Today these countries show their enmity to us through a historical fact that can be specified who is right simply by travelling and cultural connections and scientific excursions.

1424

Follow us on twitter @irnaenglish