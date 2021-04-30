Apr 30, 2021, 2:33 PM
Persian Gulf, a heritage for all humanity: Minister

Tehran, April 30, IRNA – Today the Persian Gulf is not a mere gulf on the scope of geography, Iranian Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, Ali-Asghar Mounesan said on Friday, adding that the Persian Gulf is rather a unique heritage for all the humanity.

Mounesan made the remarks in a post on his Instagram page on the occasion of the National Iranian Day of Persian Gulf.  

Persian Gulf is a glorious and valuable heritage that has kept countless secrets and events from the ancient land of Iran in its waves from the distant past, the minister said.

Touching upon the long history of the Persian Gulf, Mounesan said that there is a manuscript dating back to seven centuries ago with a Persian Gulf map in it.

He said that the manuscript was registered at UNESCO in 1999 and is being kept in Iran’s National Museum.

