Pakistan to open two more cross - border posts with Iran

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in a tweet after a meeting with Minister for Defence Production Zobaida Jalal said two more border crossing routes would open at Chowk Aap and Jalgi (Buleda) in Balochistan.

“The border crossings will not only help boost bilateral trade between Pakistan and Iran but also promote tourism in the area,” he said.

A few days ago the third joint border crossing between Iran and Pakistan at Pishin-Mand was inaugurated with the presence of Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami, and Pakistan’s Minister of Defense production Zobaida Jalal and other officials.

The second official Iran-Pakistan border crossing was opened in December last year at Rimdan-Gabd.

Earlier Pakistan’s Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal stated that Islamabad is actively pursuing the agenda of the establishment of border markets with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

She added the border markets would prove to be a major step to strengthen bilateral trade.

On April 20th Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi paid his third official visit to Iran to identify new ways to strengthen bilateral trade, increase cross-border trade, review the plan to build border markets, and open the border crossing.

During the visit, he met with President Hassan Rouhani, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, and Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.

