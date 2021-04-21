Opening of third cross-border market with Iran, major achievement: Pakistani minister

Zobaida Jalal during an exclusive interview with IRNA just before the opening of third official crossing between the two countries on Wednesday said ‘it is a historic step’.

Jalal also the focal person from Pakistani side to follow up on plans to establish new border crossings with Iran, said Pakistan is determined to strengthen relations between the two countries especially in the field of border management, defense and economic cooperation.

Recalling her presence at the opening ceremony of the second official crossing of Iran and Pakistan in Rimdan-Gabd region and the next steps of the two countries to develop infrastructure and establish a joint border market, Jalal said Tehran and Islamabad are on the path of deepening long-standing relations.

The minister who belongs to Balochistan province said opening of official border crossing is also a manifestation of both the countries to strengthen relations and improving the lives of border residents.

She added: "One of the goals of Pakistan's foreign policy and the vision of the approach of the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan is to develop relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, and we see the opening of the third official border with our neighbor as a big achievement.

Pakistani Minister for Defence Production stressed that the opening of the Pishin-Mand will create job opportunities for residents on both sides of the border, improve the livelihoods of the poor, boost high-level economic cooperation and strengthen legal trade between Iran and Pakistan.

She concluded by expressing satisfaction with the coordinated positions of Iranian and Pakistani officials in border management and a positive view to expand trade cooperation. She announced her readiness to pay an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran in the near future.

