Iran, Pakistan determined to boost bilateral ties: APP  

Referring to Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s upcoming visit to Iran, the news agency said that according to Islamabad, good and constructive relations with neighbors are inevitable for sustainable economic growth and maintaining peace in the region.

The APP added Iran and Pakistan have always had good ties, never been against each other, for being Muslim brotherly nations, and have always supported each other in every aspect.

The report added Iran was the first country to recognize Pakistan after its independence and there is a renewed energy and growing positivity and desire to work together between the two countries.

Praising the positions of the officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran, especially the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei from Pakistan and supporting the rights of Muslims in the subcontinent, the news agency said the positive positions and statements of the senior Iranian officials about Pakistan show close relations and proximity between the two countries.

The APP said that Iran and Pakistan are working together at an expert level to improve road and rail connectivity and the Pakistan-Iran border has been named "Border of Peace, Friendship and Love" by the leadership of both countries.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s regional visit to four countries, including the Islamic Republic of Iran, began on Saturday with the agenda of strengthening bilateral relations and consensus to advance the Afghan peace process.

During a virtual press conference on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said the Pakistani Minister of Foreign Affairs will visit Iran on Wednesday.

He considered the visit of Shah Mahmood Qureshi to Tehran important and added relations between the two countries are deep and wide, and during the visit, in addition to discussing bilateral issues, we will open a third border crossing gateway between the two countries.

