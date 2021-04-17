Setting up border markets with Iran, on Pakistan agenda: Minister

Zobaida Jalal, talking to a delegation of local elders in Turbat city of south western Balochistan province said the border markets would prove to be major step to strengthen bilateral trade.

The second official border crossing opened between Iran and Pakistan in December last year at Rimdan-Gabd with the presence of Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami, and Pakistan’s Minister of Defense production Zobaida Jalal and other officials.

Following this important event, the Pakistani Minister said the opening of the second official border is a new beginning to strengthen ties with Iran.

She added that a new Pishin-Mand cross-border gateway would also be opened and Pakistan has also identified four other crossing points along the Iranian border so gradually these will also be opened.

Minister for Defence Production Zobaida Jalal during the meeting with Baloch elders said that steps would be taken to provide relief to the residents of Pak-Iran border areas of Balochistan.

She added currently the government is acquiring the land for establishment border market at the places adjacent to the border corridors of Gabad area.

Zobaida Jalal said with the establishment of the Border Market, people of the border areas would avail trade facilities in a legal manner.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the Southern Balochistan Package to alleviate the sense of deprivation of the people of the area and provide basic infrastructure facilities to them

The Foreign Ministers of Iran and Pakistan have met on the sidelines of International Heart of Asia Conference in Dushanbe, Tajikistan on March 30 to discuss the latest developments in bilateral relations and stressed the need to increase bilateral trade, economic cooperation and the development of border markets.

