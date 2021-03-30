Iran, Pakistan discuss trade, regional developments

Pakistan foreign ministry in a statement on Tuesday said that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif on the sidelines of the 9th Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process Conference in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

Qureshi underscored the need to tap the trade and economic potential between Pakistan and Iran. Both leaders agreed that peace in Afghanistan is a prerequisite for the overall development in the region.

During the meeting, various issues of mutual interest were discussed, including the promotion of bilateral cooperation in various fields and the overall law and order situation in the region.

While talking to his Iranian counterpart, Qureshi said Pakistan attaches great importance to its brotherly relations with Iran.

He said the institutional mechanism between Pakistan and Iran has increased mutual cooperation in different sectors.

Pakistan's foreign minister said that both countries have a lot of opportunities regarding the promotion of economic and trade cooperation that needs to be harnessed.

He expressed the hope that the early establishment of the Iran-Pakistan border market would benefit both countries equally.

Qureshi also thanked the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif over extending the continuous support to Pakistan's stance regarding the Kashmir dispute at the international forums.

They also exchanged views on the regional situation, including the Afghan peace process. Shah Mahmood Qureshi said peaceful Afghanistan is crucial for the regional development and stability and promotion of contacts.

Foreign Minister Qureshi thanked his Iranian counterpart for the invitation to visit Iran.

The two Foreign Ministers agreed to promote mutual cooperation and make joint efforts for peace in the region.

