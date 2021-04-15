Iran, Pakistan keen on boosting economic ties

Addressing businessmen at Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in Peshawar, Hamid Reza Ghomi said that Iran wanted to boost bilateral trade relations with Pakistan to strengthen regional economy.

The Iranian diplomat said that despite Covid-19 pandemic, the Iranian consulate facilitated the Pakistani businessmen and issued visas to them within a short span of time.

Ghomi lauded the efforts made by Pakistani ambassador in Iran, saying he played vital role in increasing trade volume between the two countries.

He added that Iranian ambassador in Pakistan would soon visit Peshawar to hold a meeting with the businessmen to know their problems.

The envoy asked the Peshawar-based businessmen to cement trade relations with Mashhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry to take benefits from each other’s experience and boost trade activities between the countries.

The meeting was also attended by SCCI senior vice president Engineer Manzoor Elahi, Iranian Second Consul Seyed Ebrahim Dehnadi and other officials of Iranian Consulate in Peshawar.

Earlier, the businessmen led by Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Sherbaz Bilour discussed a number of issues for improvement of the bilateral trade volume with the envoy.

It was also agreed that a webinar between SCCI and Mashhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry would be organized after Eidul Fitr to exchange views.

Sherbaz Bilour invited the Iranian businessmen to invest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in hydel power generation, marble, mining, match, furniture, honey, gems and other sectors.

He said that promotion of regional trade was need of the hour.

He said that Iran should take benefits from China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects. He said that youth could play pivotal role in bolstering mutual relationships between the two brotherly Islamic countries.

Last month Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had met with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif on the sidelines of the 9th Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process Conference in Dushanbe, Tajikistan and reviewed bilateral trade ties and regional developments with a special focus on the Afghan issue.

272**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish