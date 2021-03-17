Pakistan eyes Iran for energy supply

Imran Khan addressing the inaugural session of the two-day Islamabad Security Dialogue in Islamabad on Wednesday said without peace and security in the region it is difficult to achieve economic prosperity.

He said peace in Afghanistan is important for the security of the regional countries especially the trade route from China to Pakistan to Central Asia through Afghanistan.

PM Imran said that economic prosperity cannot be sustained without peace in the neighborhood.

The premier said that strong ties with neighboring states are paramount for national security. "We will not be able to take full advantage of our geo-strategic location until we have regional peace," he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the Islamic Republic of Iran is in our neighbor and a rich source of energy through which Pakistan's energy needs can be met.

Earlier the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan said that the gas pipeline from Iran to the Pakistani border had been laid and despite some restrictions imposed by foreign powers both sides are serious to complete the project.

Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini said in an interview with the Pakistani Tv Channel Roze news that the Islamic Republic of Iran is one of the countries that are a rich source of energy, especially oil and gas and is ready to help its neighbors to meet their energy demands.

The Islamabad Security Dialogue Forum will continue until tomorrow. Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa is scheduled to address tomorrow's session.

Pakistan’s National Security Division’s (NSD) has organized the program with the participation of four prominent think tanks of the country.

