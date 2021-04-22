Pakistan calls for close cooperation with Iran to combat Islamophobia

Shah Mahmood Qureshi was speaking at a gathering held at Pakistan Embassy in Tehran on Wednesday.

He briefed about his important and constructive meetings with President Hassan Rouhani and Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.

He said that in a meeting with the Speaker of Majlis, he raised the common concern of the two countries, the escalation of Islamophobia in the West which has hurt the feelings of millions of Muslims.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi added Pakistan is deeply concerned about the escalation of anti-Islamic sentiments in Western countries and extremism against Muslims and emphasized the need for a joint strategy of Iran, Pakistan, Turkey and Saudi Arabia to combat hatred and insult against Islamic sanctities.

He went on to say the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf emphasized the need for cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries in this area.

The Pakistani Foreign Minister said during the meeting, he proposed the consensus of the scholars of the two countries to formulate a joint strategy to prevent Islamophobia and the abuse of the concept of freedom of expression in the West.

Public Relations office of Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs says Qureshi in a meeting with the Speaker of the Islamic Republic of Iran informed him about the vision of the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan to deepen bilateral relations with Iran.

Pakistani Foreign Minister today also met with Foreign Minister of Mohammad Javad Zarif.

During the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Iran and Pakistan, the two countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding to setup joint border markets with the aim of strengthening cross-border economic exchanges.

This is the third visit of the Pakistani Foreign Minister to Iran in the last three years. Qureshi had two official visits to Iran in December 2018 and January 2020.

