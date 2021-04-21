Iran, Pakistan to sign MoU to boost border trade

The announcement comes at a point when Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is on a visit to Tehran. He is scheduled to meet with the President, Foreign Minister and Speaker of Iranian Parliament on Wednesday.

The statement said the MoU on the development of border trade and the establishment of markets on joint borders will be signed between the Iranian and Pakistani delegations during the visit.

The current visit of the Pakistani Foreign Minister to Iran is considered a major step in strengthening bilateral relations and trade, especially efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi and members of the Pakistani delegation are scheduled to visit the royal court of Imam Ali Ibn Musa Al-Reza (AS) in the city of "Holy Mashhad" tomorrow, Thursday.

Simultaneously the third cross-border trade center between Iran and Pakistan at Pishin-Mand was also inaugurated a few hours ago in presence of senior officials of the two countries.

This is the third visit of Pakistani Foreign Minister to Iran in the last 3 years. Qureshi had two official visits to Iran in December 2018 and January 2020.

During his last visit to Iran after visiting the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS), he went to Tehran and then had important meetings with President Hassan Rouhani and our Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

