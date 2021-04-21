Pakistani FM Iran visit to open new chapter in ties: Iran Envoy

Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini made the remarks in an exclusive interview with IRNA.

He said that Qureshi's current visit to Tehran is part of the continuation of high-level diplomacy between the two countries to develop cooperation, especially in trade and border security.

He said that Pakistani Foreign Minister's visit to Iran has taken place less than six months after the 11th visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to Islamabad, adding that the exchange of high-level delegations between the two neighboring countries shows the serious determination of Iranian and Pakistani leaders to increase interaction and removing obstacles is in the way of bilateral cooperation.

Hosseini emphasized the agenda of Mr. Qureshi's visit is to identify new ways to strengthen bilateral trade, increase cross-border trade, review the plan to build border markets and open the border crossing.

He added that regional and international consultations between Tehran and Islamabad, especially on peace and stability in Afghanistan, have always been part of the diplomacy of the two countries, and during this visit, Iranian and Pakistani officials will discuss each other's positions on peace in Afghanistan.

Hosseini said that good news about the development of trade between the two countries is on the way and the two sides are determined to work closely to achieve common interests and strengthen public relations.

The Iranian ambassador to Pakistan expressing his views said Iran has taken the necessary measures on the border with Pakistan on border markets and infrastructure development, and we hope that the visit of Pakistani Foreign Minister will see reciprocal actions of the neighboring country in joint border crossings and timely operation of border markets.

Hosseini said the Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan have common interests and concerns in the region and the two countries can play a vital role to help establish peace in Afghanistan.

According to IRNA, the Pakistani Foreign Minister arrived in Tehran yesterday for a three-day official visit. He met with the President of Iran this afternoon and is also scheduled to meet with his Iranian counterpart and the Speaker of the Parliament.

Simultaneously the third cross-border trade center at Pishin-Mand was also inaugurated a few hours ago with the presence of senior officials of the two countries.

This is the third visit of the Pakistani Foreign Minister to Iran in the last three years. Qureshi paid two official visits to Iran in December 2018 and January 2020.

