Iran to resume import of Pakistan’s kinnow: Pakistani FM

Shah Mehmood Qureshi made the remarks during his visit to Pakistan House in Tehran on Tuesday.

The minister said that Pakistan has long-standing fraternal relations with Iran based on common religious and cultural values.

“The purpose of my visit to Iran is to strengthen economic and trade relations between Pakistan and Iran,” Qureshi said.

He noted there are vast opportunities for promotion of trade between Pakistan and Iran.

“Our diplomats must pursue economic diplomacy and make efforts for Pakistan's economic development,” said the foreign minister.

He added: I am glad that Iran not only appreciated the proposal to open cross-border trade centers but also expressed its readiness to implement the proposal.

“I am happy to say that the dream of a "border market" at Iran-Pakistan border will become a reality tomorrow,” said Qureshi

He said that following discussions, I am happy to announce that Iran has lifted restrictions on the import of Pakistan’s kinnow,” he said.

Foreign minister said the move is a sign of the strengthening of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran and is a welcome development for Pakistani businessmen.

Qureshi arrived in Tehran on Tuesday afternoon to meet with Iranian high-ranking officials.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for West Asia Rasoul Mousavi said that meetings with President Hassan Rouhani, Majlis Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf, and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif are on Qureshi’s agenda.

He added that the third border market of Iran and Pakistan, cross-border Pishin-Mand market will open officially on Wednesday.

272**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish