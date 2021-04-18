Lavrov’s visit to Tehran amid JCPOA talks heralds bright prospects for ties with Russia

In his April 13 visit and during his meetings with Iranian officials, Lavrov called for lifting of US sanctions on the Iranian nation, emphasizing that Russian Government backs Iran in many international issues.



Russian diplomats and media noted that a recent sabotage in Natanz nuclear facility has made Iran more determined to pursue nuclear negotiations in Vienna, Austria, powerfully. Russian reporters wrote that there was no sign of being nervous among the Iranian people, because they are well aware of enmity by the US and its Western allies.



Lavrov showed his country’s full support for the Islamic Republic, saying that development of ties with Iran is one of priorities of Russian foreign policy and that Moscow condemns any attempt to disrupt constant negotiations among “five international negotiators” (Russia, Britain, Germany, France and China) in Vienna.



No alternative to JCPOA



Lavrov said in Tehran that all sides should abide by their commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) completely endorsed by the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.



He told IRNA one day before his visit to Tehran that the Russian Government believes there is no rational alternative to the JCPOA, expressing hope that the US will stop hindering implementation of the international accord.



The Russian foreign minister underlined that the imposition of sanctions by the European Union on Iran simultaneous with talks on revival of the JCPOA in Vienna is “unacceptable,” adding that Moscow condemns any measure to undermine nuclear negotiations.



High level of Russia-Iran ties



In the Tehran visit, Russian and Iranian foreign ministers discussed Russia’s initiative for maintaining security in the Persian Gulf region.



Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif signed an agreement to pave the way for establishing cultural centers in Russia and Iran. Lavrov stated that his country will be very happy to get more acquainted with rich Persian culture.



Russia and Iran proposed that they are ready to prepare a memorandum of understanding on exchanging know-how in respect of biologic safety.

The top Russian diplomat explained that there is no mechanism to verify other countries’ transparency when it comes to biologic safety. The US is developing a network of biologic labs throughout the world and in particular near Russian and Iranian borders.



Ready to help Iran in fighting COVID-19



Russia and Iran have pushed forward an effective cooperation in fighting coronavirus. Russia has delivered 500,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine out of two million doses agreed upon in their initial agreement.



The two countries have finalized a new accord based on it Moscow will deliver 60 million doses of the vaccine from June to December.



Results of Lavrov’s visit to Tehran



Iranian ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali pointed to Lavrov’s visit to Tehran, noting that the two countries have shown convergence in resolving international challenges at the current important juncture.



The Russian and Iranian officials held talks on different issues, including the situation in Syria, Yemen, Afghanistan, Persian Gulf, Nagorno-Karabakh region. They also agreed upon going ahead with talks on issues of mutual interests.

