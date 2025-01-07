Hamas says may appoint new leader soon

Tehran, IRNA – Osama Hamdan, a senior Hamas official, has said that the resistance group is mulling the appointment of a new leader and may come to a final conclusion in the near future.

His comments come after Hamas confirmed the death of its former leader Yahya Sinwar in a Zionist bombardment in the Gaza Strip on October 17, 2024.

According to a Tuesday report by Palestinian Shahab new agency, he reaffirmed Hamas’ commitment to continue with its path of resistance, stressing that nothing can crush this will.

Referring to the ongoing atrocities of the Zionist regime in Gaza which he said has deprived the Palestinian nation of everything, the official highlighted that in ceasefire talks, Hamas has urged the need for the retreat of the occupying forces from the tiny besieged Palestinian territory, exchange of prisoners and the reconstruction of Gaza without any preconditions.

