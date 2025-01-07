Iran, Uzbekistan stress developing cultural, tourism ties

Tehran, IRNA - Iranian Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Reza Salehi-Amiri, and Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to Iran, Fariddin Nasriev, have discussed enhancing cooperation in tourism, cultural heritage, and handicrafts.

During a meeting with Nasriev on Tuesday, Salehi-Amiri expressed hope that their discussions would strengthen bilateral relations between Iran and Uzbekistan.

He highlighted the current Iranian president's emphasis on enhancing the ties between Iran and Uzbekistan, noting that the embassy's commitment and the ambassador's serious willingness were key starting points for this initiative.

Salehi-Amiri also mentioned his recent meeting with Aziz Abdukhakimov, Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister, during which they agreed to sign a comprehensive memorandum of understanding.

He emphasized the importance of establishing an Iran-Uzbekistan tourism technical committee to increase the flow of tourists between the two countries and deepen cultural connections.

The Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts announced that the country is prepared to increase the number of flights, negotiate with Uzbekistan's airlines, and connect travel agencies from both sides, emphasizing that these measures are crucial for boosting tourism exchanges between Iran and Uzbekistan.

For his part, Nasriev referred to the interest and willingness of the Uzbek authorities to strengthen relations with Iran to facilitate the entry of Iranian visitors, the establishment of a technical committee for tourism, and ongoing negotiations with Iranian travel and aviation agencies.

