Tehran, IRNA – Members of Parliament have met with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, as part of an annual tradition following the election of Parliament’s speaker.

The parliamentarians met with Ayatollah Khamenei on Wednesday.

Qalibaf, Ali Nikzad, and Hamid-Reza Haji-Babaei had run for speaker of this round of Iran’s Parliament. Qalibaf was reinstated as the speaker with 219 votes.

