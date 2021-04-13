Zarif: US must remove sanctions without stopping implementation of commitments

During the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Tehran, Zarif said that Americans should come to senses that neither sanctions nor sabotages will be a tool of negotiations, noting that they will only make the situation more difficult.

Mutual cooperation in the region is in the interests of peace and security, he said, adding that both sides will continue the cooperation in the form of Astana and other frameworks.

The two sides exchanged views on the Persian Gulf, economy, culture, nuclear, vaccines of the COVID-19, as well as maintaining peace in Afghanistan.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, for his part, termed the political dialogue between the two countries as orderly and constructive.

We should call on all participants to return to the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, aka JCPOA, he underlined.

Russia has put forward an initiative for collective security with the Persian Gulf, he said, adding that the state is consistently following the assumption that overcoming the differences in the Persian Gulf region is possible through comprehensive dialogue, mutual respect, and considering the interests of all sides.

The Hormuz Peace Endeavor - HOPE proposed by Tehran is also based on similar principles, he added.

