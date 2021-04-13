Iran, Russia “agree US sanctions must be lifted”: Zarif

"Pleased to host my longtime friend FM Lavrov for good talks on bilateral, regional & global issues," Zarif wrote.

Zarif went on to write, "Iran and Russia agree that US sanctions must be lifted in order to resurrect the JCPOA."

US President Joe Biden must choose between the deal former US President Barack Obama made or the “failed economic terrorism” of former President Donald Trump chosen.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Zarif met in Tehran on Tuesday, signed an agreement on cultural cooperation, and participated in a joint press conference.

Lavrov also had meetings with President Hassan Rouhani and Speaker of Majlis Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.

