Negotiations with the US are unlikely

Tehran, IRNA - Since Donald Trump was elected President of the United States, there has been repeated talk of his readiness to negotiate with Iran. Personally, I believe that direct negotiations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Americans, and specifically the Donald Trump administration, will not take place in any area.

The history of the United States in negotiations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, from MacFarlane’s visit to Iran to negotiations in the Balkans, and specifically the Bosnia-Herzegovina case, as well as negotiations on Afghanistan and Iraq, and finally the JCPOA negotiations, shows that we cannot hope for such negotiations.

The United States has not only failed to fulfill its commitments after the negotiations, but has also called Iran part of the axis of evil or a sponsor of terrorism, and has imposed a series of sanctions against Iran under various pretexts.

The widespread hostility of US against Iran and deep differences between Iran and the United States will prevent the pursuit of direct negotiations between the two sides and especially the Trump administration. If the US seeks to negotiate with Iran, it can continue these talks in the format of 4+1 talks, but the final result and outcome must be the lifting of sanctions against Iran.

Last month, a round of negotiations was held with European countries, and the date for the second round of these negotiations has also been set. After Trump’s withdrawal from the JCPOA and in the format of nuclear talks, the Islamic Republic of Iran has held serious talks with the 4+1 members without the presence of the US to reach an agreement and has avoided the policy of negotiating for the sake of negotiating.

Talking with threatening language from Europe or pursuing negotiations from a superior position cannot lead to an agreement or the desired outcome. Therefore, negotiations must be accompanied by trust-building in Europe so that agreements on an equal level and for common goals and interests are put on the agenda while maintaining the independence and respect of all parties.

