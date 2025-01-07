Families of Israeli captives file lawsuit against Netanyahu

Tehran, IRNA – Families of Israeli captives held in Gaza have filed a lawsuit against prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Israeli Supreme Court and staged a protest outside the regime's war ministry.

According to a report by the Sama News Agency on Tuesday, 112 members of families of the captives accused Netanyahu of neglecting the detainees and obstructing efforts to reach a prisoner exchange deal with Hamas.

Following the legal move, the families held a demonstration, calling for a deal with Hamas to secure the captives' release.

Netanyahu’s insistence on imposing stricter demands in negotiations with Hamas has fueled public anger, intensifying pressure on his administration.

The families accuse Netanyahu and his cabinet of being directly responsible for their relatives' prolonged captivity. Daily protests have erupted across various parts of Israel, with demonstrators demanding Netanyahu's resignation over his handling of the issue.

