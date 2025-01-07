FM Araghchi: Iran looking to have its frozen assets released

Tehran, IRNA - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that the release of the country’s frozen funds is a constant priority for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant institutions.

The top Iranian diplomat addressed the recent efforts made by the diplomatic apparatus to release Iran's frozen assets on Tuesday.

He emphasized the importance of implementing special measures given the current sanctions and external pressures, noting that the issue of frozen funds remains a priority for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and related institutions.

Araghchi noted that some funds have been released due to ongoing efforts, while another portion remains blocked, stressing the need for continuous meetings, reviews, and new initiatives in this regard.

Over the past few years, the United States has frozen billions of dollars of Iran's assets in third countries under illegal pretexts, limiting the country's access to these funds.

In August last year, some seized assets were released from South Korea, and the Iranian Foreign Ministry continues to work on securing the release of additional funds through legal processes.

