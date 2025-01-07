Jan 7, 2025, 5:16 PM
News ID: 85713345
T T
0 Persons
journalistحمیدرضا جوادی

Tags

Iran ready to resume flights to Syria: Civil aviation

Jan 7, 2025, 5:16 PM
News ID: 85713345
Iran ready to resume flights to Syria: Civil aviation

Tehran, IRNA - Iran says it is ready to resume flights to Syria, which were suspended after the fall of president Bashar al-Assad’s government last month.

On Tuesday, Hossein Pourfarzaneh, the head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization, said that the interim administration in Syria must issue entry and admission permits before the flights can be reinstated. 

He added that the organization is currently awaiting a response from the Syrian side to determine the specific days and number of flights from Iran to Syria.

Previously, Pourfarzaneh had banned all flights to Syria until January 22.

Syrian media reported that international flights at Damascus International Airport resumed on Tuesday for the first time since armed militants overthrew the Assad government on December 8.

4353**2050

0 Persons
journalistحمیدرضا جوادی

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .