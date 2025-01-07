Iran ready to resume flights to Syria: Civil aviation

On Tuesday, Hossein Pourfarzaneh, the head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization, said that the interim administration in Syria must issue entry and admission permits before the flights can be reinstated.

He added that the organization is currently awaiting a response from the Syrian side to determine the specific days and number of flights from Iran to Syria.

Previously, Pourfarzaneh had banned all flights to Syria until January 22.

Syrian media reported that international flights at Damascus International Airport resumed on Tuesday for the first time since armed militants overthrew the Assad government on December 8.

