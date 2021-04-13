Russia says all sanctions on Iran should remove quickly

Moscow’s stance on the 2015 nuclear deal is completely clear, the visiting Lavrov said at joint joint press conference with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Tehran.

Lavrov hoped further atmosphere for cooperation will be created after removal of the sanctions.

Lavrov referred to the US full return to the deal, aka Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), as the sole way to revive the landmark international agreement.

If the US does not do so, it will lead to adverse consequences, Russian foreign minister noted.

Russia tries to help both return to the deal, Lavrov stressed.

On the first anniversary of the US 2018 exit from the deal, Iran started reducing its commitments from the JCPOA, step-by-step, and based on Articles 26 and 36, in May 2019. Meanwhile, Iran will come back to commitments as soon as the other side does so, according to Iranian officials.

Moscow sees Tehran’s spirit in this case as positive, Lavrov underlined.

About his presence in Tehran, Lavrov said he has had good talks on various issues of transportation and culture with his Iranian counterpart and the talks were held in the friendly atmosphere full of confidence.

Touching upon the issue of pandemic, Lavrov said the two will make effort to produce Russian-developed Sputnik V in Iran with the help of experts from both countries.

The efforts will be made within the framework of bilateral talks held in Tehran.

Turning to the issue of Syria, Lavrov said Moscow and Tehran agreed to work on the issue within the framework of Astana talks.

He also stressed the importance of solving the problems in the Persian Gulf through dialogue.

Then, Lavrov said his country welcomes Hormuz peace plan presented by Iran.

The Iranian President Hassan Rouhani addressing the 74th UNGA session on September 25, 2019, presented Hormuz Peace Endeavor - HOPE - initiative, calling for collective cooperation of the Persian Gulf states to safeguard peace in the Persian Gulf, Sea of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz.

About Afghanistan, Lavrov said Russia’s stance on the issue is close to Iran’s.

At the end of his remarks, the Russian foreign minister described imposition of sanctions at the peak of negotiations as a big mistake.

Russia condemns any efforts to interrupt the process of [fulfillment of] JCPOA.

