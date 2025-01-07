Vice president urges Iran police to ensure citizens’ rights, privacy

Tehran, IRNA - Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref has called on law enforcement to ensure that the rights, dignity, and privacy of citizens are protected in their interactions with the public.

Aref met with Iran’s chief of police, Brigadier General Ahmad Reza Radan, and his deputies in Tehran on Tuesday. He thanked members of law enforcement for defending Iran’s security and honored the memory of those who have fallen in the line of duty.

The vice president stressed the importance of safeguarding citizens’ rights at all times; including their “privacy security,” while also calling for more “appropriate interactions” with the public.

Aref reiterated the administration’s full support for the police force, acknowledging the critical need for modern equipment, knowledge, and technology for effective policing.

He assured the law enforcement community that the government of President Pezeshkian is prepared to direct resources towards the “comprehensive development” of the police force in the country.

