Tehran - Moscow and new steps

Tehran and Moscow established closer ties after the collapse of the Soviet Union, and especially in recent years when Western sanctions placed them at the center of their hostile attacks. Today, in the field of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, we have good measures at an acceptable level with the Russians, which can be increased.

This closeness and the need for consultations to improve relations, opened the door of "Sergei Lavrov" to Tehran for the second time in recent years. Today there are different areas for cooperation between the two sides; The developments that are taking place in Syria and Afghanistan and the possibility of rebuilding ISIS by the United States with the financial support of Saudi Arabia and the Zionist regime are important topics of consultation. The role of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Russia in the serious defeat of ISIS and al-Qaeda is quite clear and undeniable. Given the importance of establishing peace and security in the region, consultation between the two sides in this regard is very important. In the economic field, it is possible to cooperate with the Russian side in the Caspian Sea (energy, trade, shipping, fishing, etc.) and in the form of the Eurasian Union. Iran has recently been admitted to the union as an observer member, and turning it into a permanent member - a position supported by the Russians - could create new capacities for cooperation between the two sides. Of course, given the situation in Corona, consultation on the joint production of the "Sputnik V" vaccine is also one of the topics of mutual interest.

But apart from these routine issues, Lavrov's visit to Tehran is important in several other respects. Leaving aside the recent message of the Supreme Leader of the Revolution to Vladimir Putin, which was delivered to Moscow by the Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, the first is its impact on the Islamic Republic's nuclear challenge with the United States. The issue of reviving nuclear deal is on the agenda again these days, while Iran wants and emphasizes the correction of past mistakes by the West. Russia is also involved with Tehran in the issue of complete lifting of sanctions. It seems that the Russian Foreign Minister's visit to Tehran can affect the further convergence of the two sides on this issue.

On the other hand, the Islamic Republic of Iran signed a 25-year strategic partnership agreement with China on April 27th. Iran also signed a treaty of mutual relations and principles of cooperation with the Russians on March 13, 2000, which has just passed its twentieth anniversary. Although the agreement is automatically renewed every five years in the event of dissatisfaction between the parties, Tehran and Moscow have indicated their willingness to extend and update it. It seems likely that the discussion on this issue was one of the main points of discussion between Zarif and Lavrov. Tehran's attention to the development of strategic relations with Russia and China is in the context of looking east. The recent action of the European Union in boycotting eight Iranian personalities and three institutions under the pretext of human rights also proved that the West can not be trusted in any way, so looking to the East is positive and has long-term goals.

Finally, consultations for closer ties between the sanctioned countries are also demanded by Tehran and Moscow. Although the issue of blockade may no longer be relevant today, the proximity of US-targeted countries to economic warfare, led by Iran, Russia and China, could ultimately seriously challenge Western powers.

