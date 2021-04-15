Apr 15, 2021, 2:38 PM
COVID-19 kills 321 more people in Iran

Tehran, April 15, IRNA - Some 321 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 65,680 Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Thursday.

Some 25,078 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, the highest daily cases recorded, 3,373 patients have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that 1,749,041 patients out of a total of 2,168,872 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 4,601 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 14,059,260 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

