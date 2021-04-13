COVID-19 kills 291 more people in Iran

Sima Sadat Lari said that with the 291 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 65,055.

Some 24,760 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, the highest daily cases recorded, 3,132 patients have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that 1,729,293 patients out of a total of 2,118,212 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 4,481 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 13,866,887 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

