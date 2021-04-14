COVID-19 kills 304 more people in Iran

Sima Sadat Lari said that with the 304 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 65,359.

Some 25,582 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, the highest daily cases recorded, 3,098 patients have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that 1,739,002 patients out of a total of 2,143,794 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 4,539 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 13,964,570 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

