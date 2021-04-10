COVID-19 kills 193 more people in Iran

Sima Sadat Lari said that with the 193 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 64,232.

Some 19,666 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 2,205 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that 1,702,062 patients out of a total of 2,049,078 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 4,329 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 13,577,057 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

