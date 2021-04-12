COVID-19 kills 274 more people in Iran

Sima Sadat Lari said that with the 274 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 64,764.

Some 23,311 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, the highest daily cases recorded. 2,884 of patients have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that 1,720,084 patients out of a total of 2,093,452 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 4,440 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 13,770,167 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

