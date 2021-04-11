Apr 11, 2021, 2:19 PM
COVID-19 kills 258 more people in Iran

Tehran, April 11, IRNA - Some 258 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 64,490, Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Sunday.

Some 21,063 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 2,780 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that 1,710,974 patients out of a total of 2,070,141 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 4,177 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 13,673,466 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

