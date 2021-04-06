Russia terms JCPOA joint commission as successful

“The Joint Commission meeting of #JCPOA was successful,” Ulyanov wrote in his Twitter account on Tuesday.

“Two expert-level groups (on sanctions lifting and nuclear issues) were tasked to identify concrete measures to be taken by Washington and Tehran to restore full implementation of JCPOA. The groups started to work immediately,” he added.

“The restoration of #JCPOA will not happen immediately. It will take some time. How long? Nobody knows,” he said in a separate message.

"The most important thing after today’s meeting of the Joint Commission is that practical work towards achieving this goal has started," he noted.

The 18th session of the Joint Commission of the Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) commenced at 2:30 p.m. local time in Grand Hotel in Vienna.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi arrived in the Austrian capital city, Vienna, on Monday evening to participate in the JCPOA Joint Commission session.

The Iranian delegation is headed by Araghchi and representatives of the Central Bank of Iran, Petroleum Ministry and Atomic Energy Organization of Iran accompany him.

The quarterly meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA was held in a video conference on Friday and delegations from Iran and 4+1 (E3+China and Russia) attended the meeting, discussing the latest developments regarding the deal.

