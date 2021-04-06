JCPOA, criteria beyond Iran’s borders

According to an IRNA Political Desk Monday report, the Observer in its Monday editorial wrote: The negotiations on revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is progressing, under such circumstances that is the efforts made by the international community aimed at non-proliferation of the nuclear weapons is regressing.

Russia, China and the United States are now involved in a new round of military competitions, while Britain, too, after its prime minister’s last month decision for increasing the number of its nuclear warheads joined that competition.

The United State has allocated one trillion dollars to strengthen is nuclear defense terminal, which began during president Barak Obama’s tenure and accelerated during the Trump administration. The project includes a new generation of ballistic and Cruise missiles.

According to this report, Israel, too, is further expanding its nuclear facilities in Dimona Nuclear Plant at Negev desert. A while ago an international group that surveys the nuclear developments in the world confirmed the satellite photos that indicate new construction at Negev Nuclear Research Center.

That international group has announced that the construction work in the vicinity of the Dimona Nuclear Plant and its re-processing station is progressing. The construction work in question that began in the year 2018 and its objectives are still unclear is being pursued at a large are whose dimensions are 50X140 meters and a large excavation has been dug.

The Observer writes that Israel has never revealed its nuclear capabilities, but according to a research by the Federation of American Scientist, Israel has 90 nuclear warheads. That is while according to some reports Saudi Arabia, too, is trying to have access to nuclear armaments and the United States has approved of selling nuclear facilities to Riyadh.

According to that report, Russia too, is proud of its advanced nuclear armaments and this, side by side with the US nuclear capabilities has increased the probability of the outbreak of a nuclear war. The British government’s decision to revise its nuclear policies includes a 40% increase of its nuclear warheads.

Also, it was thus far said that Britain has merely a defensive approach against the cyber-attacks, but Boris Johnson, the British prime minister has decided to adopt an offensive militant approach in the cyber field and launch cyber-attacks against the antagonist countries.

The Observer has evaluated Britain’s decision in this respect as naive, arguing that this choice will harm the international efforts aimed at nuclear non-proliferation. The daily meanwhile referred to the Iranian foreign minister’s reaction to this decision who has said this is “sheer hypocrisy”, emphasizing that Mr. Zarif’s comment is quite true.

Mohammad-Javad Zarif has also in a twit written: Iran, unlike Britain and its allies, believes that the nuclear weapons and the entire weapons of mass destruction (WMDs) are cruel and need to be annihilated.

The EU foreign policy director has a while ago written in a note that the aftermaths of the US exit from the JCPOA and NPT, and the EU impotence in acting in accordance with its commitments towards Iran show that Europe is not independent.

Josep Borrell considered the JCPOA as “One of the great achievements of the European diplomacy whose implementation was put under question due to the unilateral exit of the Trump administration.” In his note, Mr. Borrell said that over-dependence of the EU to US dollar is one of the major weaknesses of Europe, that needs to be heeded under efforts aimed at strengthening the euro.

He added that this much dependence on US dollar has led to economic perils and increased expenses for the European players, while the fluctuations in the dollar-euro exchange rates and the problems with which the private and public sector players are entangled with for earning income, are among the other challenges with which Europe is faced with due to lack of interest in making new investments.

The EU foreign policy director elsewhere in his note stresses the need to safeguard the European financial apparatus, such as the Swift, the Euro-Clear, and the Clear-Stream, against the US interferences, such as the Trump administration sanctions after the US exit from the JCPOA, that left very unfavorable effects against the EU economy.

He emphasized the significance of more effective safeguarding of the European financial means, reiterating: We need to gain enough strength to block the path for a third country’s imposing of its hegemony against our European financial monetary apparatus.

The sum up of those developments show that the JCPOA is not limited to the Iranian borders and this agreement that is the result of over a decade of diplomatic talks and multilateralism, that is on the verge of being put back on rail, should be regarded as a criterion to test the double-standards observed by the world powers.

