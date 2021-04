JCPOA Joint Commission kicks off in Vienna

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi arrived in the Austrian capital city, Vienna, on Monday evening to participate in the JCPOA Joint Commission session.

The Iranian delegation is headed by Araghchi and representatives of the Central Bank of Iran, Petroleum Ministry and Atomic Energy Organization of Iran accompany him.

The quarterly meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA was held in a video conference on Friday and delegations from Iran and 4+1 (E3+China and Russia) attended the meeting, discussing the latest developments regarding the deal.

Bilateral meetings will be held on the sidelines of the joint commission meeting.

Accordingly, a bilateral meeting with China was made on Monday night and meetings with Russian and EU representatives were made on Tuesday morning. Araghchi and Enrique Mora, the deputy of the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell also met on the sidelines of the joint commission meeting of the JCPOA earlier on Tuesday.

No representative from the US will attend the JCPOA joint commission meeting or expert meetings.

The Iranian delegation will hold no direct or indirect talks with the US in the framework of JCPOA.

