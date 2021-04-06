Apr 6, 2021, 5:39 PM
Journalist ID: 1842
News Code: 84286303
0 Persons

Tags

US should not waste opportunity: Iran’s UN envoy

US should not waste opportunity: Iran’s UN envoy

New York, April 6, IRNA – Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations Majid Takhat Ravanchi wrote in a Twitter message on Tuesday that the win-win situation for all is US lifting all sanctions on Iran and Iran’s stopping remedial measures.

Tehran has already said that the condition for the US to return to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is Washington’s lifting all the sanctions and Tehran’s verifications of the move.

"Iran & P4+1 resuming nuclear talks in Vienna today, Takht Ravanchi wrote, adding, “The US has so far failed to honor POTUS campaign promise to rejoin the JCPOA.”

“So this opportunity shouldn't be wasted.”

He also wrote, “If the US lifts all sanctions, Iran will then cease all remedial measures," which "can be win-win situation for all."

Iran and the 4+1 have gathered together in Vienna to discuss the US return to the deal.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi arrived in the Austrian capital city, Vienna, on Monday evening to participate in the JCPOA Joint Commission session.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
2 + 0 =