US should not waste opportunity: Iran’s UN envoy

Tehran has already said that the condition for the US to return to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is Washington’s lifting all the sanctions and Tehran’s verifications of the move.

"Iran & P4+1 resuming nuclear talks in Vienna today, Takht Ravanchi wrote, adding, “The US has so far failed to honor POTUS campaign promise to rejoin the JCPOA.”

“So this opportunity shouldn't be wasted.”

He also wrote, “If the US lifts all sanctions, Iran will then cease all remedial measures," which "can be win-win situation for all."

Iran and the 4+1 have gathered together in Vienna to discuss the US return to the deal.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi arrived in the Austrian capital city, Vienna, on Monday evening to participate in the JCPOA Joint Commission session.

