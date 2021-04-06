Iran: Technical talks on lifting sanctions agenda of Vienna meeting

At the 18th Session of JCPOA Joint Commission which was held via video conference delegations from Iran and the G4+1 countries decided to participate in an actual meeting on Tuesday, April 6, 2121 in Vienna.

The quarterly meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA was held in video conference on Friday and delegations from Iran and 4+1 (E3+China and Russia) attended the meeting, discussing latest developments regarding the deal.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi arrived in Austrian capital city, Vienna, on Monday evening to participate in JCPOA Joint Commission session.

Iranian delegation is headed by Araghchi and representatives of the Central Bank of Iran, Petroleum Ministry and Atomic Energy Organization of Iran accompany him.

Bilateral meetings will be held on the sidelined of the joint commission meeting.

Accordingly, bilateral meeting with China was made on Monday night and meetings with Russian and EU representatives were made on Tuesday morning.

No representative from the US will attend JCPOA joint commission meeting or expert meetings.

Iranian delegation will hold no direct or indirect talks with US in the framework of JCPOA.

