Iran to comply with its commitments once sanctions lifted: Gov't spox

Rabiei made the comment in a Tuesday press conference, answering a question about the government's stance on the Joint Commission meeting in Vienna and the potential agreements on reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which seems different from President Hassan Rouhani's previous remarks on the lifting of all sanctions and verification of the process by the Islamic Republic, noting that there is no difference between the stance of President Rouhani and the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

All measures to revive the JCPOA can be done in a consecutive, relevant, and independent procedure during a short-time period; so, there is no paradox in pursuing a method to resolve the current problem and the aforementioned stance, he argued.

The final goal is that all sanctions, which have been imposed on Iran following the United States' withdrawal from the JCPOA should be lifted, Rabiei said.

He also went on to say that Iran does not forget that former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said, "If Iranians want to eat food, they should obey what the US wants", while some people want to ignore the role of sanctions in creating an economic crisis in Iran.

Different types of sanctions and pressures could devastate the economic sector of every country, he said, urging critics to compare foreign exchange incomes of the current Iranian administration with the previous ones.

According to the spokesman, the foreign exchange income of the country stood at 100 billion dollars in 1390 (March 21, 2011, to March 20, 2012), while the income decreased to less than 10 billion dollars in the previous Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2020, to March 20, 2021).

