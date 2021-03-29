Iran, India discuss regional, int’l developments

During the meeting which was held on the sidelines of Heart of Asia Conference, both sides discussed the latest political conditions in Afghanistan and ways for active participation in Afghan peace process.

Jaishankar lauded Iran constructive and effective role in Afghanistan political developments and stressed the importance of cooperation among regional states, especially India and Iran, in line with strengthening peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Both sides also reviewed the latest conditions of economic and transit cooperation and India readiness for promoting trade with Iran.

9376**2050

