FM Zarif to visit Tajikistan for "Heart of Asia" summit

"Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to meet with Tajik officials and attend Heart of Asia summit initiative on Afghanistan on March 29 - 30, 2021," he wrote in his Twitter account on Sunday.

"The shared heritage of civilization, history and culture formed unbreakable ties between the two nations and languages of both Iran and Tajikistan," said Khatibzadeh.

The first Asian Heart Conference, also known as the Istanbul Process, was held in Istanbul in 2011 with the participation of foreign ministers from 14 countries to expand regional cooperation towards Afghanistan in 2011 with the focus of Afghanistan and Turkey’s efforts.

China, India, Afghanistan, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and the United Arab Emirates were among the countries whose representatives attended the first Asia Heart Trends Conference.

The Asia Heart Conference has so far held eight meetings in Turkey (2011), Afghanistan (2012), Kyrgyzstan (2013), China (2014), Pakistan (2015), India (2016), Azerbaijan (2017) and the United States / with follow up The previous meeting (2018) is in session.

