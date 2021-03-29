Zarif meets CICA executive

Praising Iran’s engagement in CICA’s regional activities, the Executive Director explained the body’s future plans, including meetings of foreign ministers and heads of member states, as reported by Iran’s Foreign Ministry website.

Zarif, in turn, emphasized the end of unipolarity and West-centrism in the international system and importance of Asia and regional states in the current equations of international relations.

Highlighting Iran’s support for strengthening CICA and cooperation among member states, he praised Kazakhstan’s role in Iran nuclear negotiations and the talks on Syrian peace process.

Iran’s top diplomat is in Tajikistan to attend the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process and meet Tajik officials to discuss bilateral relations.

Iran, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Pakistan, China, Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates constitute members of the Heart of Asia conference.

The United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, Egypt, France, Finland, Germany, Iraq, Italy, Japan, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden and Britain are countries supporting the conference.

The Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process officially launched in Istanbul, Turkey in 2011 and has since been held annually in Kabul, Almaty, Beijing, Islamabad, Amritsar, Baku and Istanbul.

9416**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish