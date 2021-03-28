Iran’s goal is to establish sustainable peace in Afghanistan, says Zarif

Zarif arrived in Dushanbe, capital city of Tajikistan, on Sunday evening and was welcomed by the deputy foreign minister and some other Tajik officials.

He is vising Tajikistan to hold talks with the country’s officials about the relations between Tehran and Dushanbe and also to participate in the Asian Heart Conference.

Zarif expressed happiness for having the chance to meet with officials from Tajikistan and other neighbors of Afghanistan and to cooperate with them in order to establish sustainable peace and put an end to the clashes.

Referring to his talks and meetings, he said that the relations between Iran and Tajikistan have been brotherly for a long time, hoping that the trip will help the two countries strengthen and expand their ties in every field.

In addition to participating the conference and meeting with Tajik officials, Zarif is slated to meet with foreign ministers of Tajikistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, and Azerbaijan.

The first Asian Heart Conference, also known as the Istanbul Process, was held in Istanbul in 2011 with the participation of foreign ministers from 14 countries to expand regional cooperation towards Afghanistan in 2011 with the focus of Afghanistan and Turkey’s efforts.

China, India, Afghanistan, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and the United Arab Emirates were among the countries whose representatives attended the first Asia Heart Trends Conference.

The Asia Heart Conference has so far held eight meetings in Turkey (2011, 2019), Afghanistan (2012), Kyrgyzstan (2013), China (2014), Pakistan (2015), India (2016), and Azerbaijan (2017).

9417**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish