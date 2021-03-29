Zarif: Some countries not happy with Iran-Afghanistan ties

Speaking in a meeting with his Afghan counterpart Hanif Atmar which was held on the sidelines of Heart of Asia conference, Zarif pointed to lifting consular limitations for Afghan nationals, saying these measures are aimed at fighting human trafficking gangs.

He also stressed continuation of efforts for clarification of Afghan nationals’ presence in Iran.

Meanwhile, Atmar appreciated Iran’s assistance in containing fire in Afghan customs at common borders.

He described Iran as the closest friend for Afghanistan and called for developing constructive cooperation and consultations in economic and political fields.

He expressed Afghanistan readiness for holding joint commission meeting within weeks.

Both sides elaborated on the latest political and security developments and on Afghan peace process.

Iran, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Pakistan, China, Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates constitute members of the Heart of Asia conference.

The United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, Egypt, France, Finland, Germany, Iraq, Italy, Japan, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden and Britain are countries supporting the conference.

The Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process officially launched in Istanbul, Turkey in 2011 and has since been held annually in Kabul, Almaty, Beijing, Islamabad, Amritsar, Baku and Istanbul.

