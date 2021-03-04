President Rouhani: US must return to JCPOA by lifting sanctions

Rouhani made the remarks at a virtual meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) on Thursday.

He added that in the last 4 years, the international community has witnessed the US' illegal approach and a full-scale economic war against Iran. These cruel and illegal sanctions have inflicted irreparable damage to Iran's government and people.

As per Iran’s wisdom and insight, the JCPOA has so far survived despite the fact that the US had opted for its obliteration. The US, as the one who violated the Deal, shall lift all sanctions and take practical steps in order to be able to return to the JCPOA, he underscored.

He reiterated that the Islamic Republic of Iran will reciprocate action by action. The return path to the JCPOA is straightforward, and if the US government is determined to return, there is no need for negotiations.

The US unlawful unilateral measures have failed to bring the great Iranian nation to its knees, he went on to say.

He highlighted that notwithstanding severe economic pressure, this nation has relied on its domestic capabilities and has even made breakthroughs and achieved great achievements, including in the fight against COVID-19 and its impacts. A vivid example is the production of coronavirus vaccine by Iranian scientists, where they are prepared to extend cooperation with other countries, particularly ECO countries.

Iran is ready to exchange its views on how to deal with the post-COVID era and lay solid foundations for regional cooperation, he stated.

